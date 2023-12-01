Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6,993.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after buying an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

