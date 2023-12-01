The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 552.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

