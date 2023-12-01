Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,564 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

