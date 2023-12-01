Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,150 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 257,400.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.