Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,142 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.30% of Qualys worth $61,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $185.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

