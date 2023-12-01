Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Crane worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,501,000 after buying an additional 756,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 111.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after buying an additional 745,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

