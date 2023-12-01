Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.