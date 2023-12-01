Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,200 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Mercury General worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MCY opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -69.02%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

