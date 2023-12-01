B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 925 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,219,000 after buying an additional 192,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.5% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

