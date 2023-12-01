Credit Suisse AG Sells 900 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Marriott International worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

