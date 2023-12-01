Credit Suisse AG Sells 119,889 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Franco-Nevada worth $68,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.6 %

FNV stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

