Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $61,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of BKR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

