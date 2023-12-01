Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 197.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNOV opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

