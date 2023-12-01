The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $74,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

