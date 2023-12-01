Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,371 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 474,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

