Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Primerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $209.51 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.