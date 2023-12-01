Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $76,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

