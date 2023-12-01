BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,810,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAA opened at $124.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.