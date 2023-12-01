BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,576,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,020,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $101,084,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.