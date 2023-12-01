Credit Suisse AG Sells 137,069 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

KR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.