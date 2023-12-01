Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,171 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield worth $75,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

