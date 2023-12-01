Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 9.4%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 66,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 47,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

