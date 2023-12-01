Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 9.4%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 66,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 47,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
