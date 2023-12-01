Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 9.4%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 66,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 47,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

