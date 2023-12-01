Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 13,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 20,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

