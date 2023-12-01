Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

