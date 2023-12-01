Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Up 1.1%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

