Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
Bâloise Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.
About Bâloise
Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.
