COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) Trading 6% Higher

COMTEX News Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Comtex News Network, Inc provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories.

