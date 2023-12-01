Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

