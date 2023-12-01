Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in November

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark assumed coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATUUF

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

About Tenaz Energy

ATUUF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.