ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASMVY opened at $30.59 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

