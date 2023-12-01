ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVY opened at $30.59 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.
ASMPT Company Profile
