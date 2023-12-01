Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Arkema has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

