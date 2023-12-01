Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arkema
Arkema Stock Performance
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkema
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.