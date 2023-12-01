APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.00 on Friday. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

APT Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.