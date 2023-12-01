Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

