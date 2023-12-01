Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.52.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

