Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce updated its Q4 guidance to $2.25-2.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.89 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
