Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,565 shares of company stock worth $4,673,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

