Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DCI opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

