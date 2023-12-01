Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases C$99,385.00 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington acquired 14,300 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$99,385.00.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.