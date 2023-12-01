BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $274,321.31

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $400,652.00 and approximately $274,321.31 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.06 or 1.00007557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003947 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,030,106,759 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002383 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $345,484.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

