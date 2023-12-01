Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

