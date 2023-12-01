Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

