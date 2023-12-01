Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NULV stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

