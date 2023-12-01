Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 419,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

