Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

LMT stock opened at $447.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.