Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $75.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.