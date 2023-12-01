Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

