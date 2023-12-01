Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.48. The company has a market cap of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.