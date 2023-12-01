Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 203,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,882,000 after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,809,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $225.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

