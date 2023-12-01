Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) versus Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Critical Survey

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cibus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Cibus presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.89%. Given Cibus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

This table compares Cibus and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 1,311.99 -$16.89 million ($13.09) -0.96 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cibus.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -7,056.88% -22.28% -12.91% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cibus beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

(Get Free Report)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.