Ardor Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $96.33 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001383 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.